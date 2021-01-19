On Tuesday, U.S. Sen. Tom Carper (D-Del.) joined with other Delawareans to wish the First State’s own President-elect Joe Biden and incoming First Lady Dr. Jill Biden well before they headed to Washington, D.C., for the Jan. 20 inauguration ceremony.
The celebration took place at the headquarters for the Delaware National Guard (DNG), which has been named for Biden’s late son Beau, a former Delaware attorney-general and member of the DNG who had previously been deployed on active duty.
“Delaware is a state of neighbors and, for decades, we have been lucky to call the Bidens our neighbors. Tomorrow, they will be relocating a little farther south and moving into a new residence — the White House — but they will always be our neighbors. And we know that they will make the First State so proud,” said Carper.
While we all know that Joe Biden is immensely proud of our small state,” Carper continued, “I know that he will be a president for all Americans — from red states and blue states. For people who voted for him and those who didn’t. He will wake up every day and get to work for every person in this country.
“My wife, Martha, and I were thrilled to be able to be there in person today to wish Joe and Jill and their entire family well as they head to Washington to fight for every American, to unite our country and to tackle the tremendous challenges ahead,” Carper said. “The crises we face are unprecedented and monumental, but that’s exactly why Joe Biden is the right man for the job. He has the experience. He is a true leader. He has surrounded himself with smart and exceptionally qualified people. And he is ready to get to work for all of us!”
U.S. Sen. Christ Coons (D-Del.) also voiced his hopes and support for Biden ahead of Wednesday’s inauguration.
“We have one last chance for the Senate of the United States, where [Biden] served for so long, an institution he loves, to return to functionality, to actually delivering results for the American people,” he said.
“Joe is someone who has been knocked down hard by life twice,” Coons noted. “He knows what it means to lose things you love and to grieve. But he also knows how to get back up with the strength of his faith and family, and how to move forward. That’s always inspired me — his willingness to take on challenges and to serve. We need to take this opportunity, this moment, to move past these divisive, difficult, deadly last four years to move past this pandemic and to see the ways in which our country is divided and needs to heal. Joe is just the right man to lead us through this moment.”
“I am working hard to make sure there’s a window for his core Cabinet members to be confirmed later this week, after the inauguration,” Coons added. “That is one important way that Leader McConnell and Leader Schumer can show that we are indeed coming together and moving forward.”
On Tuesday night, ahead of the inauguration, President-elect and Dr. Biden, along with Vice President-elect Kamala Harris and incoming Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff, participated in a vigil at the Lincoln Memorial to honor the more than 400,000 Americans who have died as a result of COVID-19.
Wednesday’s inauguration is set to take place at noon at the U.S. Capitol, with a limited audience of about 1,000 people — mostly members of Congress, with a guest apiece — but livestreamed and broadcast to the public, with the beginning of the ceremony around 11:30 a.m. A “Field of Flags” was set up on the National Mall in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday to represent the more than 190,000 people who would normally have been attendance at the event, which was reduced in scale due to COVID-19 safety precautions. The flag installation is illuminated by 56 “pillars of light,” representing all 50 states and six U.S. territories.