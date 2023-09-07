Parents of a 17-year-old who hit his head after diving into shallow ocean water in Bethany Beach last month are praising the expertise of the Bethany Beach Patrol, whose members acted quickly to fit him with a neck brace before he was rushed by ambulance to Beebe Healthcare in Lewes.
Doctors determined that Lucas LaFleur had injured his C5 vertebrae but was fortunate to not need surgery or suffer a concussion — a result his stepmother, Leslie LaFleur, said was nothing short of God’s protective hand.
Her husband, Jean-Paul, credited the cosmos for watching out for his younger son, a 6-foot-2-inch, 175-pound straight-A student who wants to study engineering, saying, “We’re not anti-religious, but we’re not really religious.”
“My husband and I may differ on this. I thank God,” said his wife, a former trauma nurse who, with her husband and Lucas’ older brother Zachary, was on the beach when Lucas came hobbling out of the water, and recognized he needed immediate care.
The ocean was calm that afternoon, on Monday, Aug. 21, when Lucas dove in, struck his head, felt for a moment as though he couldn’t move and called to his brother. But when he realized he had motion, he headed back to the beach.
“He was walking up, sort of stumbling up, toward our beach chair, and he was pale. He said, ‘My neck hurts. I hit my head. I don’t feel right.’ He was just sitting there a couple seconds. I was a trauma nurse at one point in my career, and I had him squeeze my hand and he was moving his arm. A few minutes went by, and he said it still wasn’t getting any better. He was in pain. He spit a piece of a tooth out, and we noticed another chipped tooth. That’s when I knew he hit so hard that we needed emergency care,” Leslie LaFleur said.
They alerted lifeguard Seamus Walsh and asked for a brace, backboard and ambulance to get him to the hospital.
Walsh was the guard on duty, and he was assisted by Capt. Joe Donnelly, Lt. Matt Farlow and Lt. Mark Banks.
“I guess these guys have in their box a whole bunch of different neck braces. They got him in a neck brace. Joe Donnelly and another guy, and a paramedic, put him on a backboard. They were so amazingly skilled. It was, like, textbook for me. But the whole time this is going on, we’re both panicking, because it’s such a scary thing,” Leslie LaFleur said.
The ambulance arrived at Beebe at mid-afternoon, and the family was in the emergency room for hours as doctors ordered a CT scan and saw the C5 fracture, then decided to transfer Lucas to a shock-trauma facility in Baltimore.
He was flown there by helicopter, accompanied by his father. His stepmother and mother, who lives in Chestertown, Md., drove to the Baltimore facility.
Around noon the next day, the family was given the good news that surgery wouldn’t be necessary, because Lucas is young and wasn’t having neurological symptoms. He was to wear a neck brace for 10 weeks, frequently see his doctor to be sure the injury is healing and have physical therapy.
Lucas can’t drive, but he’s able to walk and began his senior year of high school at the Gunston School in Centreville on Tuesday, Sept. 5.
“My wife was quick, and the lifeguards were quick. He didn’t move his neck from 10 minutes after the injury. If he had moved his neck, he could have been paralyzed,” said Jean-Paul LaFleur, who, with his family, lives in Annapolis, Md., but also has a home in Bethany Beach.
After the incident, LaFleur sent an e-mail to Bethany Beach Mayor Rosemary Hardiman, commending the beach patrol.
In her reply, Hardiman said town officials, locals and visitors “share your gratitude for the rescue, prompt medical attention, and most of all for the positive prognosis in the recovery of your son Lucas.
“Gratitude to all involved must include your wife for her alertness and immediate response in the emergency, as well as those members of our Bethany Beach Patrol that you mentioned: Guard Seamus Walsh, Capt. Joe Donnelly, Lt. Matt Farlow and Lt. Mark Banks.
“The Bethany Beach Patrol is a United States Lifesaving Association Advanced Certified Agency. They devote countless hours to drills and mock rescues so that, as first-responders, they are always prepared. They are an exceptional group of young men and women who serve and keep safe the residents and visitors of the Town of Bethany Beach.
“We are justifiably proud of each of them and indeed, of all of our Beach Patrol members for their professional life-saving response in emergencies like the rescue and care of Lucas,” the mayor wrote.
Leslie LaFleur said she is also grateful for the kindness of strangers who were sunbathing near them that day, who hurried to help pack up the family’s bodyboards boards, beach chairs, umbrellas and lunch items, and carry them to the LaFleurs’ car so the trip to the hospital wasn’t delayed.
“I have no idea who those people are, and I wish I could thank them. People always say such crummy things about other people in today’s world, but this was really in the spirit of being so kind and considerate. They said, ‘Can we help you?’ and we said, ‘No, we have it,’ but they just said, ‘No. We will help.’ And they did it,” she said.
A couple days later, the LaFleurs returned to the beach to thank the guards and gave them $100 to buy lunch.
“They were very humble. They just said, ‘It’s our job,’ and ‘Oh, I didn’t do anything.’ They asked, ‘How is your son?’ and said they hoped everything went well,” Jean-Paul LaFleur said.
“The beach patrol is so safety-oriented and has such great training, and they are so responsive and kind,” his wife added.
“Lucas was scared. He was terrified. He feels extraordinarily grateful and lucky. The miracle is, he didn’t break his neck, but the warning is: don’t dive into shallow water. This kid has been coming down here since he was 5. He knows the beach. He just didn’t realize the water was that shallow. He is an excellent swimmer, both him and his brother,” she said. “It was just an accident — just a freak accident — and we are so grateful.”