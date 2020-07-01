Throughout July, the Millennial Summit is offering a free virtual speaker series hosted by local resident, University of Delaware professor and former CNN foreign correspondent Ralph Begleiter, who will be joined each week by a different guest speaker on the Millennial Summit Facebook Live page.
“Millennials and those GenZ, Xennials and GenXers between the ages of 18 and 49 often get a bad reputation when it comes to sitting out elections — so here at the Millennial Summit, we’re trying to encourage all our attendees to do their part and vote,” said Charlie Vincent, executive director of Spur Impact, the organization hosting the Millennial Summit. “We all have a responsibility to vote — not just in November, but in local elections throughout the year.”
People can register for the free virtual event online at https://speaker-series.degives.org/registration. When they register, they are being asked to consider making a charitable contribution to one of the organizations being supported by the speaker series.
The series schedule includes:
• July 6, 7:30 p.m. — “Your Vote is Your Power”
This interactive program on the eve of the Delaware primary election will survey the youth voting scene in the United States, along with election turnout, voting history-by-age, vote-by-mail issues, voting during the pandemic, and prospects for voting in November. What difference has youth turnout made? Was 2018 an exception leading to a new normal? How youth voting fits into overall voting patterns. Pandemic-related issues like voting-by-mail, and whether that might increase youth participation. And how social media plays a big role in stimulating/suppressing young voters.
Guest: Lindsay Hoffman, associate professor of communication and political science at the University of Delaware and director of the National Agenda program at UD.
• July 13, 7:30 p.m. — “The National Battleground for Election 2020”
Four months before the 2020 election, this program will examine where the 2020 election will be most fiercely and significantly fought. It will compare these “battlegrounds” with the national electorate, and assess possible scenarios for the presidential candidates to win the Electoral College. They will also explore which issues are likely to be important this year, including the referendum on Trump, race, the pandemic and its economic impact, immigration, control of congress, courts and more.
Guest: Domenico Montanaro, NPR senior political editor and correspondent, Washington, D.C.
• July 20, 7:30 p.m. — “Making Sense of the Media in the 2020 Election”
Social media, traditional media, partisan media and even international media are all playing bigger-than-ever roles in the 2020 election cycle, following the ebb and flow of candidates and issues. What do voters think of the “enemy of the people” media? How do they use social media for election information? What role do public opinion polling and social media trolling play?
Guest: Peter Hamby, host of “Good Luck America,” Snapchat’s award-winning original series about American politics, and a former CNN political reporter.