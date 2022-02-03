If there was ever such a thing as “good timing” for a coastal snowstorm, that was the case during last weekend’s blizzard, which dumped up to a foot of snow in some areas of the coast.
Of course, the timing was less than idea for those involved in the planning of the 5th Annual Fire & Ice event, which was originally set to kick off Friday, Jan. 28 — the day the storm hit. The folks at the Bethany-Fenwick Area Chamber of Commerce made the call on Wednesday, Jan. 27, to postpone the event until the weekend of Feb. 11-13, citing safety concerns, especially the predicted high winds, which did contribute to some dangerous conditions during the night and into Saturday morning, Jan. 29.
But for most of coastal Sussex, the storm’s overnight timing helped keep people home. Gov. John Carney’s declaration of a Level 2 driving ban throughout the storm meant that motorists faced fines or potential jail time if they were out, with the exception of emergency personnel, those helping to keep roads open and other essential workers.
Beebe Healthcare Emergency Management Coordinator R.L. Hughes told the Coastal Point this week that the fact that the snowfall did not start until Friday evening helped keep problems to a minimum for emergency services throughout the county.
“From the emergency-management standpoint, what we really want to do is mitigate, prepare, respond and recover,” Hughes said, when faced with a storm like last weekend’s, as an example. He said that “fortunately, or unfortunately,” the past two years of dealing with a global pandemic have prepared medical personnel and emergency responders well for dealing with a wide range of situations.
“The pandemic has really taken a toll on a lot of folks, but our healthcare professionals have really stepped up,” Hughes said.
Faced with the impending storm, he said, planning began in earnest to ensure the safety of both patients and staff in all of Beebe’s facilities, especially those that remained open throughout the storm, including the Lewes hospital and emergency department, and the two-year-old South Coastal Emergency Department on Route 17 in Millville.
“We want to make sure our staff and our employees have a safe work environment, and we want to do what we can to ensure that they get there,” Hughes said. “Fortunately, for a storm like we just had, we have time on our side. It gives us an opportunity to activate our plans, to communicate with our staff and our community about what we need to do.
“We did partner with some of our area hotels and motels… Some of our folks took advantage of that and stayed overnight,” Hughes said. Beebe also activated its “incident command center” and looped in police, fire, EMS and DelDOT staff. “All of our partners did an outstanding job,” he said, “but I just can’t sing the praises enough of DelDOT for what they did throughout this event.”
Drills and training sessions prior to the storm had prepared staff well for the storm, he said. He said he visited the South Coastal facility Friday evening, for the first time since starting his job at Beebe on Jan. 3.
“As impressed as I was with the facility itself, the people inside are what make it the healthcare spot to be,” he said. Some employees at South Coastal spent the night there, he said.
“We had no issues at South Coastal, we had no issues at the main campus when it came to staffing,” Hughes said. “Everyone answered the call.”
In Frankford, town staff kept working through the storm, according to Police Chief Laurence Corrigan.
“Hats off to Nick Rose, our town maintenance director,” Corrigan said. “Nick worked tirelessly around the clock until I took him home Saturday night. … Nick did a great job on the town snowplow, covering all of the streets in town. He then finished up on Monday with a front-end loader.”
He also gave credit to Town Clerk Cheryl Lynch.
“Both Nick and Cheryl did a great job of planning prior to the storm, from ordering salt to ordering and installing a salt spreader for a town truck.”
Council Member Edward “Skip” Ash “did a lot of work with Nick in the entire operation, including installing the spreader and operating the town plow when Nick took a break,” Corrigan said.
Corrigan himself worked all weekend, answering numerous calls for service during the storm, he said.
“The four-wheel-drive vehicle purchased by the Town from state surplus proved to be of high value,” during the storm, he said.
In Fenwick Island, high tides in mid-storm brought waves up to the dunes, but there were no breaches, nor was beach erosion as severe as was feared, according to Town Manager Pat Schuchman.
“You can see where it took out some sand at the dune fence,” she said, but that was the extent of damage to the beach from the nor’easter storm.
Schuchman said the Town’s three maintenance workers decided that, with much of the snow falling in the middle of the night, “It was going to be a fruitless effort” to keep streets clear during the height of the storm. “They worked all day Saturday” and into Sunday, Schuchman said. “Our streets were good.”
Fenwick Island’s police department remained fully staffed, with three officers on duty throughout the storm, as well as public works.
“Considering everything that happened,” Schuchman said, with winds gusting to 50 mph at times, and snow totals nearing a foot along the coast, “it was a good recovery. Public works did a phenomenal job,” she said, adding that Route 1 was well-tended by DelDOT throughout the storm.