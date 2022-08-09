Beebe Healthcare is inviting the public to a virtual town hall for a discussion on the monkeypox virus in Sussex County at 5:30 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 15.
Dr. David A. Tam, MD, MBA, CPHE, FACHE, president and CEO, and Bill Chasanov, DO, Beebe’s chief population health officer, will share updates on monkeypox as a public health concern.
The overall risk to the public remains low at this time, representatives noted; however, awareness and education about the virus is the best way to reduce possible spread.
To watch, join Beebe’s Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/BeebeHealthcare) or YouTube page (https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC76kuHEmUVKPODyY3CYe0rw) for the live presentation. Recordings will be published for viewing after the town hall ends. Live ASL interpretation will be available on-screen.
For more information about Beebe Healthcare, visit beebehealthcare.org.