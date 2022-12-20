During its most recent public meeting, the Delaware Health Resources Board voted in open session to approve Beebe Healthcare’s proposal to building a hybrid freestanding adult and pediatric emergency department in Millsboro.
The 24/7 hybrid emergency department is planned to offer a combination of adult and pediatric emergency and walk-in care services through a blend of on-campus and virtual care. It will be housed in a forthcoming ambulatory care facility just north of Millsboro, on the corner of Dupont Boulevard and Hardscrabble Road.
“Beebe healthcare is very pleased with the due diligence performed and decision made by the Delaware Health Resources board to approve this very critical project for the health of the people in the greater Millsboro area,” said Dr. David A. Tam, MD, MBA, CPHE, FACHE, president and CEO, Beebe Healthcare. “We appreciate the hard work and thoughtfulness exhibited by the members of this body in the deliberation of this proposal. I look forward to begin working on this project, and eventually report back to the Board that their wisdom was indeed, well-founded.”
Beebe’s plan is to staff the facility with pediatric emergency medicine-trained physicians, which would make it the only such location in Sussex County.
