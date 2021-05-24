Beebe Healthcare’s Main Entrance lobby will undergo renovations this summer, representatives announced this week. The construction will detour patients and visitors through the parking garage entrance starting Friday, May 28, they said.
Beebe’s new main entrance, located on the west side of the campus in front of the parking garage, opened in July of 2020. The second phase of the renovation includes updates to the lobby, which is estimated to be completed in October of 2021.
Valet service and the first-floor garage entrance will remain open for patients and visitors. Valet service is available on weekdays from 6:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The renovations are being made possible in thanks to Margaret “Peggy” Rollins and her family. In addition to the lobby, Beebe has been able to renovate its general-public areas of the ground floor of the Lewes campus thanks to their philanthropy.
