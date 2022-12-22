Beebe Healthcare’s proposed plans for an adult and pediatric emergency department in Millsboro got a boost last week when the state Health Resources Board voted to approve them.
The plans for a “hybrid” emergency department include a combination of adult and pediatric emergency and walk-in care services. It would be located in a future facility just north of Millsboro, at the intersection of Route 113 and Hardscrabble Road.
The facility, according to a statement from Beebe, would combine on-site and virtual care.
“Beebe Healthcare is very pleased with the due diligence performed and decision made by the Delaware Health Resources Board to approve this very critical project for the people of the greater Millsboro area,” said Dr. David Tam, Beebe president and CEO.
The application received support during the hearing from state Rep. Ruth Briggs King.
“When I see the growth and the growing population, as well as the increase in children in the area, I know we need freestanding hybrid services where you can be seen and diagnosed through triage.”
Beebe plans to staff the facility with pediatric emergency medicine-trained physicians, which would make it the only such location in Sussex County.
Speaking at the Nov. 30 hearing in opposition to the proposal, Tidalhealth President and CEO Stephen Leonard said the facility would have a negative effect on Tidalhealth financially because of its proximity to Tidalhealth facilities that provide urgent-care treatment.
Leonard said he believes the increasing number of emergency department visits in Sussex County is due to a lack of adequate primary-care providers, and that dependence on emergency care drives up the cost of healthcare to Sussex County residents.
Following up on statements from Tidalhealth and Bayhealth representatives, both of whom opposed the application, Tam said he agrees “100 percent with Mr. Leonard that we need to do more primary care, that we need to grow primary-care services.
“Beebe is growing our primary and secondary services,” Tam said. “I don’t think any other system has clinics in Milton, Milford, Millville, Selbyville, Georgetown, Long Neck. I agree that we needed to build more. We already have primary and walk-in care, as well as specialty services in Millsboro,” Tam said. “This will only expand that. We do, however, need an emergency-care facility because there are so many things that an emergency-care facility does that even a walk-in or urgent-care can’t do.”
After the board’s vote, Tam said, “We appreciate the hard work and thoughtfulness exhibited by the members of this body in the deliberation of this proposal. I look forward to begin working on this project, and eventually report back to the Board that their wisdom was indeed, well-founded,” he said.