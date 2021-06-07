Beebe Healthcare, the Delaware National Guard, and Nemours Children’s Health System are partnering to participate in an emergency exercise on June 7-8.
As part of the training exercise, those in the area may see and hear helicopters and other emergency vehicles near and around the University of Delaware campus on Pilottown Road in Lewes. During the drill, Beebe Healthcare will continue to operate normally, and patient care will not be affected.
These types of drills allow Beebe teams and partners to prepare for a real-life scenario. The scenario provides practice for Beebe and regional teams in dealing with:
- A pediatric mass-casualty event;
- A weather event that would require evacuation;
- Command center educational scenarios; and
- Working collaboratively with other emergency and healthcare partners.
Participating along with Beebe are:
- Nemours Children’s Hospital System;
- Lewes Volunteer Fire Department;
- Delaware Department of Health & Social Services;
- Division of Public Health; and
- DPH’s Emergency Medical Services & Preparedness Section.