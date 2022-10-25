Beebe Healthcare announced this week that it has submitted an application to the Delaware Health Resources Board to build a hybrid freestanding adult and pediatric emergency department near Millsboro.
The hybrid emergency department is planned to be housed in Beebe’s forthcoming ambulatory care facility just north of Millsboro, on the corner of Dupont Boulevard (Route 113) and Hardscrabble Road.
Representatives said the proposed facility will be unique in that it will be a combination of adult and pediatric emergency services, walk-in care services, and additional medical offices. The facility will bring 24/7 pediatric emergency services to Sussex County through a combination of on-campus and virtual care.
Beebe’s plan is to staff the facility with pediatric emergency medicine trained physicians, which would make it the only such location in Sussex County.
“We see a direct need for these unique services for our fast-growing community, especially the rapid population increase in and around Millsboro,” said Dr. David A. Tam, MD, MBA, CPHE, FACHE, president and CEO of Beebe Healthcare. “Families shouldn’t have to travel far to receive care when timeliness is most critical. This facility will truly benefit those who live, visit, work and seek care in Sussex County.”
When a patient enters the hybrid freestanding emergency department for services, they will be evaluated to determine whether they require walk-in or emergency care services. Based on the medical needs, the patient will be charged appropriately, resulting in improved service and cost, Tam said.
Additionally, the building will have space for up to five primary-care physicians, along with diagnostic imaging and lab.
“As laid out by our strategic plan ‘One Beebe,’ Beebe is focused on improving the access and services here in Sussex County,” said Terry Megee, chair of the Beebe Healthcare Board of Directors. “The Beebe Board thanks executive leadership and others who have put together this facility’s plan and is appreciative of the strong community support as it goes through the application process.”
For more information about Beebe Healthcare, visit beebehealthcare.org.