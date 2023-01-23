The Marine Education, Research & Rehabilitation Institute Inc. (MERR) this week reminded beachgoers and boaters that seals are once again in the area. Delaware has four different species of seals that visit the state’s waterways during the winter months, and can often be seen resting and sunning themselves on rocks, docks, beaches and other areas throughout Delaware.
It is normal for seals to haul out of the water to rest, MERR representatives emphasized. Anyone who sees a seal is recommended to keep a minimum distance of 150 feet from the animal and to keep dogs on a leash so that the seal can rest undisturbed. Boaters must maintain a distance of 300 feet from seals in the water.
“Please do not approach the seal or attempt to feed it or otherwise interact with the animal,” representatives said. “This action will only cause undue stress to the seal and may force it to go back into the water before it is ready. Seals are wild animals and can bite if they feel threatened. They can also transmit disease through direct contact.”
The best thing to do for the seal, they said, is to keep a distance and report sightings to MERR at the 24-hour stranding reporting hotline at (302) 228-5029. The marine mammal specialists from MERR will evaluate the seal for any signs of injury or illness, and will provide rescue if needed. In the case of a healthy resting seal, MERR will set up a watch throughout the day to help the seal to rest undisturbed, while also providing information to beachgoers.
Reports from the public are very useful in helping to document the presence of seals in Delaware waters, and in helping the MERR stranding team to provide rescue for those seals that need veterinary treatment, they noted.
For more information, visit the MERR website at www.merrinstitute.org.