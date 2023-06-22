The toddler the community affectionately called “Baby Ava” — whom they symbolically embraced and prayed for at a vigil after she suffered severe brain damage in a 2011 car crash — has died.
Ava Marie DelRicco of Ocean View, described by her mother as “our angel and so sweet,” died in her sleep on Thursday, June 15. The 13-year-old had just finished seventh grade at Georgetown Middle School through the Howard T. Ennis School.
“Her strong, resilient personality allowed her to survive the accident, but the severe brain damage limited her quality of life,” her family wrote in her obituary. “Her mother and father became her around-the-clock caregivers to provide Ava with as much love and support as possible. … Ava loved music and would move her legs to the beat of the music in her roller-walker. She also was a beach girl. Ava loved being on the beach.”
A visitation was planned from 11 a.m. to noon on Thursday, June 22, at St. Luke Catholic Church in Ocean City, Md., where a Mass of Christian Burial was to begin at noon. Interment was to follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery in Dagsboro.
The daughter of George William and Annmarie DelRicco, and sister of Sage and Mark, Ava was born in Baltimore on May 5, 2010.
In December 2011, when she was 18 months old, she was in the family car, being driven by her mother. A pickup truck operated by Andre James Kaczynski of Ocean Pines, Md., slammed into the back of the car. Police said Kaczynski was driving 90 mph at the time of the accident.
DelRicco had been out running errands and had just bought french fries for her little girl at a fast-food restaurant when she stopped at a red light at 142nd Street and Coastal Highway in Ocean City, Md. Ava was in a child car seat, but the impact from the crash was strong enough to destroy the back end of the vehicle. DelRicco suffered a broken arm, head trauma and other injuries. The baby was flown to the John Hopkins hospital, where she immediately had surgery to relieve brain swelling, according to news accounts.
The collision caused both vehicles to careen 100 feet from the intersection, and the truck caught fire. A bystander freed Kaczynski, 48 at the time, and first-responders extinguished the fire and removed DelRicco and little Ava, who were trapped.
Police found the drug phencyclidine, also known as PCP or “angel dust,” in Kaczynski’s truck. He told police he smoked it to ease severe back pain, according to news accounts.
In October 2012, he was sentenced to 10 years in prison and the DelRicco family sued him.
After the accident, the Ocean City, Ocean Pines and Delaware beach communities planned vigils and fundraisers and promised to remember the family in their prayers, especially little Ava, who, in her obituary, her family described with a loving tenderness.
The child, they wrote, “brought such a bright light of sunshine to anyone that was around her.”