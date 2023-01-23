The U.S. Army’s 20th CBRNE Command this week announced that they would be conducting a training exercise next week on Jan. 23-27 in the vicinity of Bethany Beach. They advised the public that there will be military vehicles and personnel at different locations during this time, but no hazards actually present.
“We want to ensure that the public is aware of our presence and that it is only for training purposes,” officials said.
Headquartered on Aberdeen Proving Ground in Maryland, the 20th CBRNE Command is home to 75 percent of the active-duty U.S. Army’s explosive ordnance disposal technicians and chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear specialists, as well as the 1st Area Medical Laboratory, CBRNE analytical and remediation activity, five weapons-of-mass-destruction coordination teams and three nuclear-disablement teams.