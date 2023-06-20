U.S. Sen. Tom Carper (D-Del.), chairman of the Senate Environment & Public Works (EPW) Committee, on Friday, June16, received the Gold de Fleury Medal for his work to support the mission of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (Corps). Commanding General Scott Spellmon presented the award to Carper at a ceremony that included remarks from Corps officials, U.S. Congresswoman Lisa Blunt Rochester (D-Del.) and Delaware Lt. Gov. Bethany Hall-Long.
Each year, the Corps awards the Gold de Fleury Medal to one individual outside the Army Engineer Regiment. As the Corps’ highest honor, the de Fleury Medal honors and recognizes individuals who have provided significant contributions to Army Engineering. The medal also emphasizes the history, customs and traditions of the Army Corps of Engineers community.
The Corps selected Carper for his leadership in addressing the nation’s water resources infrastructure needs, officials noted. In 2021, Carper led a bipartisan group of senators in securing $17.1 billion for the Army Civil Works program as part of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. That funding helps the Corps implement studies and projects, maintain existing infrastructure, and dredge channels in response to floods and coastal storms. Under Carper’s leadership, the EPW Committee also drafted and passed the seventh consecutive biennial Water Resources Development Act in 2022.
“I am humbled and honored to receive this recognition from the Army Corps of Engineers,” said Carper. “As chairman of the Senate Environment & Public Works Committee, I’ve had the opportunity to work closely with the Corps for years, supporting their vital work in Delaware and across our country. The Corps keeps our economy moving safely and efficiently, and I’m proud to help the Corps advance solutions to some of our most pressing challenges, including building resilient infrastructure to climate change.”
“Sen. Carper has dedicated his career toward taking care of people,” said Spellmon. “In both his 23 years of service in the Navy and his more than 46 years as a public servant, he has continued to fight for the safety, security and well-being of our nation. It is my honor to present the Gold de Fleury award to a leader like Sen. Carper, whose experience, understanding and perspective continue to support the growing USACE mission.”
“No one has worked harder for Delaware than Sen. Carper,” said Blunt Rochester. “I am truly honored to celebrate this well-deserved recognition from the Army Corps of Engineers for his decades of important and impactful work protecting Delaware’s beaches and coastal communities.”
“When I marvel at Delaware’s gorgeous bay beaches, waterways and the significant Port of Wilmington, I can’t help but think of — and thank — Sen. Carper,” said Hall-Long. “Throughout his career, he has put Delawareans first, fighting for funding and sponsoring legislation that enhances our residents’ quality of life, economic opportunities, and environment. It’s an honor to recognize Sen. Carper for his accomplishments today.”