On Thursday, Nov. 11, beginning at 11 a.m., VFW Post 7234 in Ocean View will conduct a traditional Veterans Day ceremony to honor veterans for their service and thank others for their loyal support.
In announcing the event, Post Adjutant Fulton Loppatto noted that Veterans Day is a historically significant day set aside every year to recognize and honor veterans of all branches of the military: Army, Navy, Marine Corps, Air Force and Coast Guard.
The date was originally proclaimed by President Woodrow Wilson in 1919 as “Armistice Day,” to mark the end of hostilities between Germany and Allied nations in World War I in 1918, on Nov. 11 at 11 a.m. (hence the significance of the date and time). Since then, through Congressional and presidential action, the day has been designated as Veterans Day to honor all America’s veterans for their patriotism, service and sacrifice for the country.
The post ceremony includes recognition of veterans by a representative of each branch, as well as special remembrance of former prisoners-of-war and the more than 80,000 still listed as missing-in-action.
“We will never forget the POWs and our MIAs,” Loppatto said, recalling the military’s solemn promise to never leave any comrade behind.
The spouses and families of veterans will also be recognized with appreciation for their support and times of personal sacrifice. Local community leaders, businesses and citizens will also be thanked for their support of veterans.
The guest speaker this year will be U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. John B. Conaway (retired). Conaway is a former chief of the National Guard Bureau and director of the Air National Guard, among other command assignments. He is also a former command pilot with more than 6,500 hours flying during his career.
The event is free and open to the public. All are invited to attend. Loppatto said the post always has a good turnout for the event and welcomes everyone who can make it.
The VFW Post is located at 29265 Marshy Hope Way at Quillan’s Point in Ocean View.