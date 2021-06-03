As part of the Georgetown East Gateway Improvements Project, DelDOT announced to motorists this week that Airport Road will be closed between Route 9 and Sterling Avenue for intersection improvements.
The improvements will consist of the realignment of Airport Road to intersect with Route 9/East Market Street/Lewes-Georgetown Highway at an improved angle.
The closure is set to begin at 6 a.m. on Saturday, June 12, and run until 5 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 27, pending weather.
The detour route takes Route 9/East Market Street/ Lewes-Georgetown Highway to South King Street to Airport Road. Detour signage will be posted for motorists.