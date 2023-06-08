Wildfires in eastern Canada emitting particulate matter into the atmosphere continue to cause poor air quality throughout the region, including in Delaware. DNREC — which monitors air quality across the state, and the Delaware Department of Health & Social Services (DHSS), Division of Public Health (DPH) are urging Delawareans to take precautions to reduce risks associated with exposure to unhealthy and hazardous air-quality levels.
DNREC and DHSS officials urged Delawareans in areas with hazardous air quality levels to stay indoors. Event organizers should consider moving outside activities inside where possible, they said. Residents in areas with unhealthy or very unhealthy air quality levels were advised to limit time outside. As of Thursday morning, much of New Castle County was under air quality levels of 301 to 500, represented by a maroon color code, indicating hazardous, on the Air Quality Index (AQI). Kent and Sussex counties have been under purple or very unhealthy levels of 201 to 300, and red or unhealthy levels of 151 to 200, respectively.
In addition, people in sensitive groups, including those with heart or lung disease, older adults and children, are being advised to continue to monitor local air quality and take additional precautions as necessary.
“Right now, we need everyone to be safe, especially Delawareans with increased risk from this very unhealthy air,” said Secretary DNREC Shawn M. Garvin. “We love to get outdoors, especially here in Delaware, but today is not the day. Delawareans should spend this time indoors as much as possible.”
For those who must be outdoors, properly-fitted N95 or KN95 masks help reduce exposure from particulate matter. Typical masks, such as cloth or surgical masks, will not provide adequate protection from poor air quality from particulate matter. The best protection is to remain indoors in a cool and clean environment.
DNREC also encouraged Delawareans to sign up for air quality alerts at de.gov/aqi. In addition, EPA’s AirNow.gov site offers daily AQI forecasts and real-time conditions across the United States, with interactive maps to more detailed state and county air quality information.
DMV makes operational changes due to air quality
Due to air quality concerns and concerns for staff safety, the Delaware Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV) is making operational changes for today, June 8, that will affect customers:
• Cash booths at toll plazas will be unattended. No violations will be issued.
• Inspection lanes in Wilmington, Delaware City and Dover will be closed. Georgetown’s lanes will remain open at this time.
• All road testing in Wilmington, Delaware City and Dover is canceled for today. Customers will be contacted to reschedule. Georgetown appointments will proceed as scheduled.
• DMV on the Go will not be at Big Lots in Seaford today but will return next Thursday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Per DNREC and Delaware Health & Social Services, the air is still very unhealthy to breathe and Delawareans should be taking precautions to stay safe, including:
• Limiting time spent outdoors;
• Keeping doors, windows and vents closed; and
• Wearing properly fitted N95 mask if they must go outside.
Residents can continue to check the air quality for the coming days and sign up for air quality alerts at de.gov/aqi.
Customers can also avoid traveling outdoors by opting to complete more than 20 DMV transactions online at mydmv.delaware.gov/ including Delaware driver license, identification, and vehicle registration renewals, duplicates and address changes.