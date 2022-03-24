Bethany Beach
• The Bethany Beach Bicycle & Pedestrian Safety Committee will meet on Thursday, March 31, at 1 p.m. at town hall.
• Bethany Beach Town Hall will be closed on Friday, April 15, for Good Friday.
• The Bethany Beach Town Council will hold its regular monthly meeting for April on Friday, April 22, at 2 p.m. The Bethany Beach Planning & Zoning Commission will meet on Saturday, April 23, at 9 a.m.
• Comcast has begun work in Bethany Beach that will bring the full suite of Comcast services, including fiber-optic internet service, to the community. Crews were expected to be working on Wednesday, March 23, on Garfield Parkway, Lakeview, Beach Haven and Parkwood Street (300-322). The next location for install in Bethany Beach will be focused on the east side of Route 1.The estimated completion date for the work, contingent on weather, is in late spring of 2022, at which time Comcast will contact property owners regarding subscriptions. For more information regarding the undergrounding of Comcast cable in a given neighborhood, contact the Town of Bethany Beach at (302) 539-8011.
South Bethany
• Comcast anticipates that services will be available to the Town, contingent on weather, by the spring of 2022. Comcast will contact all homeowners prior to the completion of this project with subscription information on all their internet, phone and television packages. As the Town is informed of where Comcast will be working next, the Town will post information on the Town’s website and will email it to all who subscribe to the Town’s informational email news update.
• South Bethany Town Hall is located at 402 Evergreen Road. Hours are 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on weekdays. Town hall staff can be reached by phone at (302) 539-3653.
Fenwick Island
• Regular meetings of the Fenwick Island Town Council are generally scheduled for the fourth Friday of each month, with additional special/committee meetings posted with required notices on the outside bulletin board and town website.
• Fenwick Island administrative offices can be contacted at (302) 539-3011. The Town’s website is at http://fenwickisland.delaware.gov, and they are on Facebook under TownofFenwickIsland.
Ocean View
• The Ocean View municipal building is open to the public to conduct regular business between 8 am and 4:30 pm, Monday through Friday. Meetings with staff should be scheduled in advance so that they can be scheduled in the conference room to allow for appropriate distancing.
• Council meetings are on the second Tuesday of each month at 7 pm. The Planning & Zoning Commission and Board of Adjustment meets on the third Thursday of the month, when needed. Currently, all meetings are open to the public and are being broadcast via YouTube. People can participate at any time during the meeting by sending their name, address and question to comment@oceanviewde.gov
• Mediacom television customers in Ocean View can get up to date information on Town activities and issues by tuning to Mediacom stations 78 or 818 to watch OVTV.
• Ocean View administrative offices can be contacted at (302) 539-9797.
• The new Town of Ocean View website is located at http://oceanviewde.gov.
Millville
• The Millville Town Council generally meets on the second and fourth Tuesdays of each month at 7 p.m.
• The Millville Planning & Zoning Commission generally meets on the second Thursday of each month, at 7 p.m.
• The Town of Millville has implemented the CodeRED emergency and general alert system. Residents are being encouraged to enroll with CodeRED by visiting the town’s website at www.millville.delaware.gov and clicking on the CodeRED icon at the bottom of the homepage.
• Millville Town Hall’s regular hours are Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
• The Town of Millville’s Facebook page can be found at www.facebook.com/townofmillville. There is no sign-up/log-on required, it’s free and open to the public.
• The Millville town website is located at www.millville.delaware.gov.
Frankford
• Residents can pay bills and fees by credit card on the town website; by delivering to the drop slot at the front door; or by U.S. mail to Town of Frankford; P.O. Box 550; Frankford DE 19945.
• The Frankford Police Department is open but is taking precautions to ensure the safety of the officers. To reach Police Chief Laurence Corrigan, call (302) 542-9866.
• The town website is at http://frankford.delaware.gov, and town hall can be reached by calling (302) 732-9424.
• Curbside recycling is picked up every other Tuesday.
Selbyville
• Selbyville Town Hall and the Selbyville Police Department are now located at 1 West Church Street, Selbyville, Del. All other phone, fax and email contacts remain the same.
• The Town of Selbyville is available at (302) 436-8314 and www.selbyville.delaware.gov.
Dagsboro
• Dagsboro Town Hall is available at https://dagsboro.delaware.gov and (302) 732-3777.
Millsboro
• The Millsboro Town Council generally meets on the first Monday every month at 7 p.m. in Town Hall.
• The Millsboro town website is located at www.millsboro.org.
Indian River School District
• IRSD information is available at (302) 436-1000 and www.irsd.net.
Sussex County
• The Sussex County Council generally meets every Tuesday at 10 a.m. in Georgetown.
• The Sussex County website is located at www.sussexcountyde.gov.
To provide updates or changes to the Agenda, government staff and officials should email them to editorial@coastalpoint.com.