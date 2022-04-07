The Southern Delaware Alliance for Racial Justice (SDARJ) will host an online town hall meeting, “Countering Hate Crimes in Delaware,” from 7 to 8:30 p.m., on Tuesday, April 12. Guest speakers include Delaware Attorney General Kathleen Jennings, Deputy Attorney General Nicole Mozee and Calum Farley, investigative researcher for the Anti-Defamation League.
The program is co-sponsored by the League of Women Voters of Sussex County and will be moderated by Lori Yadin, founder of Creating Safe Space and an active member of both SDARJ and LWVDE.
The panel will discuss hate crimes in general, what is being done in Delaware, and what ordinary citizens can do to help counter such crimes. A hate crime is a criminal act against a person or property in which the perpetrator chooses the victim because of the victim’s real or perceived race, religion, national origin, ethnicity, sexual orientation, disability or gender. Hate crimes based on race, ethnicity and ancestry represented 62 percent of the hate crimes tracked by the FBI in 2020.
This year, in Delaware, a New Castle County jury convicted a man accused of hate crimes for terroristic threats against a Black woman who works in Gov. John Carney’s office. The felony conviction marks the first time the Delaware Division of Civil Rights & Public Trust has secured a conviction for a hate crime.
To register for the town hall, go to https://sdarjhatecrimes.eventbrite.com, or go to www.sdarj.org for more information.