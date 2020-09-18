When the Columbia, Md., man who died after swimming in the ocean off an unguarded beach in Bethany Beach last Sunday was pulled from the surf, former lifeguard and local businessman Alex Heidenberger knelt beside him, looked into his open eyes, counted as he performed chest compressions and spoke in a reassuring manner.
“I said, ‘If you’re in there, if you can hear me, I’m here with you. My name is Alex. You’re not alone,’” Heidenberger told 72-year-old Robert Schremp, who did not respond and later died.
Heidenberger — who, with his father and brother owns several restaurants, including Mango’s and Heidaway in Bethany Beach — learned to swim before he could walk, started surfing as a boy and was a Bethany Beach lifeguard from 1998 to 2003. He said he is saddened by the death of the man he earlier saw swimming while Heidenberger was surfing.
“It’s was a terrible accident, and it had nothing to do with the Bethany Beach lifeguards. The lifeguards get so much training. It is so intense. Their mentality is, when in doubt, go in. How many times I swam out and people said, ‘I’m fine.’ I said, ‘OK. Well, I’ll just stay here with you for a little while and make sure.’ To have something like this happen in such a small town is devastating. It was a traumatic experience for everyone,’” he said.
Lifeguard hours in the town are pared down to weekends at this time of year, and while they were on duty earlier that day, at the time of the incident, guards had already gone off-duty for the night.
“They only guard the beach on Saturdays and Sundays in the off-season, so they haven’t been back there since this happened last Sunday. Tomorrow," he said of Saturday, Sept. 19, "is going to be a tough day for them, so I am buying them lunch. And the town should be there with us, too. The main focus should be on healing."
“When I was out there in the ocean that day, it was really rough. We’ve had a lot of tropical storms. I noticed [Schremp] probably 50 yards away from me. He didn’t look like he was in distress, but he had no business being out there at all with the ocean conditions that day. I paddled over. Another girl said, ‘I’m in trouble. Can you help me?’ I helped her, then I paddled toward First Street,” Heidenberger said, recalling then hearing screaming and thinking someone had thought a shark was in the water.
“There was mass panic. Everyone was running down the beach. … I got to the situation, and a lot of people were yelling for help. I got over there to him and there was no pulse, no breathing. I hadn’t been guarding, but I re-upped all my certifications, and I am eternally grateful for all that training. We couldn’t do rescue breaths on him,” he said, because of current coronavirus restrictions, but Heidenberger continued compressions and noticed the man’s lungs felt mostly clear.
When he rolled him onto his side, not much water was expelled, but there was blood — a sign of internal bleeding.
Emergency personnel from the Bethany Beach Volunteer Fire Department responded quickly, and lifeguards who were off duty came running to a scene that left them shaken.
Heidenberger warned against going into the ocean when the water is churning or there are rip currents. If the water looks discolored, has a lighter color than usual and mushroom shapes, it could be dangerous, he said.
“The lesson here is, hands down, respect the ocean. I will carry this drowning incident with me the rest of my life when I see someone doing something they shouldn’t be doing. If someone is exceeding their ocean knowledge, I will be like, ‘Have you ever seen anyone drown? Because I have. Get out of the water,’” he said.
Capt. Darin Cathell of the Bethany Beach Police Department told the Coastal Point that Schremp had died at Beebe Healthcare on the evening of the incident, but the cause of his death had not yet been determined. It wasn’t necessarily a drowning, Cathell said, adding that Schremp could have struck his head or suffered a broken neck.