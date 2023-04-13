Andrew Goretsky, Regional Director of the Anti-Defamation League in Philadelphia, will discuss the sometimes hidden, and growing, problem of antisemitism when he speaks at St. Martha’s Episcopal Church in Bethany Beach at 3 p.m. on Monday, April 17.
“I was very appreciative of the church inviting us to come down and speak with the community about fighting antisemitism and fighting any form of hate, whether it’s antisemitism, LGBT, racism. We all have to come together and continue to fight back,” the Lafayetteville, Pa. resident said.
His family has vacationed in Bethany Beach, so he is familiar with the area.
“I have had personal experiences with antisemitism that I can share and I can talk about things my son has experienced at age 11,” he told Coastal Point this week.
“Hate is rising in all forms. There is no one reason that points to why we are seeing this. As we know, globally, as well as domestically, we see increased polarization and anxiety. When anxiety is up in society and people are uncertain of what is going on, they look for scapegoats and minority groups tend to be that scapegoat. Coming out of a pandemic, inflations — there is not one reason,” he said.
Public figures and politicians who normalize hate “lead to people thinking it’s OK,” Goretsky said.
The Anti-Defamation League discovered an increase in antisemitic incidents in kindergarten through 12th grades, although not as much in Delaware, he said.
“Children are a barometer of hate because they repeat what they hear at home. I will talk about why it persists,” he said.
Goretsky said everyone can make a difference and take a stand against hate.
“You can’t fight one form of bigotry and hate without fighting all forms,” he said.
“If I had the magic answer to why hate seems to be increasing, I would share that with you but the reality is, what we are seeing right now is increased polarization, increased anxiety, scapegoating and a proliferation of hate online. There is the ability to spread hateful conspiracy ideas online at the speed of light,” said Goretsky, who has a doctor of education degree in higher education administration from The George Washington University and master of arts degree in student personnel administration from New York University.
He began his career working with students with learning differences at Landmark College in Putney, Vt.
Before joining the Anti-Defamation League, he was dean of students at Arcadia University.
St. Martha’s member John Short, a member of the Adult Education Committee at the church, said committee members asked Goretsky to speak because they want to educate others about the marginalized and those who are hated or discriminated against.
“I have talked to people about this and they said, ‘We don’t have a problem with that around here.’ Because it isn’t as visible as some other things is, some people don’t think it exists but what Andrew says is, yes it does, and what your children are seeing is a lot of hateful things on the internet. Social media is full of it,” Short said.
“We are in a bubble in Bethany and Ocean View, with well-to-do families, sanitized, a really nice area. We talk to people like us. We see people like us. We don’t see marginalized people and unless we call it to the attention of people, they don’t think it’s a big problem. I brought it up to our committee and they thought it was a good idea,” Short said.
The event is free and open to the public and a reception will follow Goretsky’s presentation.
“Bring everyone. It’s so important because kids these days encounter hate on social media and they need to know what to do about it, how to report incidents.
“As Andrew told me, there is one social media outlet that is a cesspool of hate. There is one he specifically mentions and kids are constantly on social media. They need to know when to get off social media and what to look for when they are viewing,” he said.