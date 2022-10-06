Organizers of the Assisting Bicycle Commuters (ABC) effort are asking local residents to help them find bicycles that were abandoned after being loaned to summer employees in the area.
All of the bicycles have a yellow stripe painted on the rear of the seat and a small blue-and-white Bethany Beach Police Department sticker on the frame.
Anyone who spots a bicycle with that description should call Mariner’s Bethel United Methodist Church at (302) 539-9510, and it will be picked up, said Joanne Yuvanc, who oversees the program.
Assisting Bicycle Commuters is ending the season after lending out bikes — most of them to foreign college students who come to the U.S. for the summer to work for local businesses. The non-profit organization lends to anyone who needs transportation to and from work.
“We had our biggest season ever, with as many as 185 bicycles loaned out at one time. We loan bikes, locks, lights and helmets, and do not require any type of deposit,” Yuvanc said.
The goal is to get 80 percent of bicycles returned.
Bicycles used in the program are donated by area residents, and maintained and serviced by volunteer mechanics.
To donate a bike, call the church office.