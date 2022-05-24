Assisting Bicycle Commuters (ABC), a Bethany Beach-area program that lends bicycles to foreign work/travel students, has implemented an incentive program to encourage the wearing of helmets. ABC is expecting more work/travel students than were in the area in the past two years, due to the impacts of COVID-19.
“Our safety program has been in place for many years,” said Louis Melton, director. “Although helmets have always been offered, rarely are they used,” Melton added.
He said he believes that the refusal to wear helmets is some combination of culture, inconvenience, vanity and a youthful sense of invincibility.
This year, a program has been set up to award a $50 Visa gift card to any student observed wearing an ABC-issued helmet on an ABC-issued bicycle on a public road. Monitors of the program are the 13 local ABC volunteers who maintain the bicycle fleet and provide the sanctioned safety training.
The drive to encourage the wearing of helmets is supportive of the area’s various pedestrian and cycling safety initiatives and Delaware’s Strategic Highway Safety Plan, a long-term effort to reduce Delaware’s highway fatality rate, which is among the highest in the U.S.
As a condition of borrowing a bicycle, the students must attend bicycle safety training. In addition to the helmets, all bikes are equipped with lights and cable locks.
ABC is sponsored by the nonprofit No Unmet Human Needs Association, with support from Mariners Bethel United Methodist Church. Anyone wishing to donate a bicycle to ABC’s fleet of 150 bicycles may contact Mariners Bethel United Methodist Church in Ocean View.