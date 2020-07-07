Temperatures in the upper 80s and low 90s have been common recently, and if you think it’s hot outside, it’s even hotter in your car. Every nine days, across the United States, a child dies while unattended in a hot car. It only takes a few minutes for a car to heat up and become deadly to a child or pet inside. As summer temperatures rise, more kids are at risk — seven children in the U.S. younger than 5 have died in hot cars since the beginning of the year.
Heat stroke is the leading cause of non-crash, vehicle-related deaths for children younger than 14, with an average of 39 fatalities per year. AAA has joined with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) to remind parents and caregivers about the deadly consequences of leaving children in hot cars and to urge them to “look before you lock.” Heatstroke can cause death or permanent disability if emergency treatment is not provided.
“In the summer heat, a vehicle’s interior can reach lethal temperatures very quickly, essentially creating an oven, causing a child’s internal organs to shut down if left unattended inside,” said Ken Grant, public and government affairs manager for AAA Mid-Atlantic. “Young children or pets should never be left alone in a vehicle under any circumstances. Make it a routine to look twice and check the back seat for children before you leave and lock the car. If you have to put a reminder post-it note on your dashboard, an alarm on your phone or a stuffed animal in the front seat to remember to take a child out of the car, do it.”
In the past three decades, 949 children left in vehicles have died of heatstroke, hyperthermia or other complications. Locally, 14 of those deaths occurred in New Jersey, 12 in Pennsylvania and three in Delaware. Studies have shown about 56 percent of child hot-car deaths in vehicles were caused by adults forgetting the children, and 26% percent of victims were playing in an unattended vehicle.
Some statistics:
• Vehicle heatstroke claimed the lives of 53 children in 2019;
• To date, seven have died from vehicular heatstroke in 2020;
• A child’s body heats up three to five times faster than an adult’s body;
• A child can die of heat stroke on a 72-degree day;
• On a 95-degree day a car can heat up to higher than 180 degrees;
• The steering wheel can reach 159 degrees (temperature for cooking medium-rare meat);
• The seats can reach 162 degrees (temperature for cooking ground beef);
• The dash can reach 181 degrees (temperature for cooking poultry);
• At 104-degrees internal organs start to shut down.
AAA Mid-Atlantic urges motorists to ACT:
• A — Avoid heatstroke by never leaving a child in the car alone, not even for a minute.
• C — Create electronic reminders or put something in the backseat you need when exiting the car; for example, a cell phone, purse, wallet, briefcase or shoes. Always lock your car and never leave car keys or car remote where children can get to them.
• T — Take action and immediately call 911 if you notice a child unattended in a car.
“When it comes to heatstroke, animals are also at risk. Leaving them in a vehicle while you run into a store, take a break at a rest stop during a family road trip or for any other reason, can have deadly consequences. Make no mistake — just because your pet can’t tell you they are in distress, doesn’t mean they aren’t. Animals left in hot cars can face irreversible organ damage, heat stroke, brain damage and, in extreme cases, death.
Signs of heatstroke in dogs and cats can include:
• Panting;
• Excessive drooling;
• Vomiting;
• Reddened gums and tongue;
• Rapid heart rate;
• Wobbly, uncoordinated movement.
Animals are also at a more severe rate of risk when they have factors such as age (very young, very old); obesity; poor heart/lung conditioning; are a short-nosed, flat-faced breed; or have a thick hair coat.
For more information, visit www.AAA.com.