As the Labor Day holiday weekend approaches, travelers are expected to take to the roadways despite high gas prices. AAA representatives said the organization expects the Labor Day holiday weekend travel volume to return to near pre-pandemic levels, as it did for the Memorial Day and Independence Day holiday weekends earlier this summer.
AAA representatives said they anticipated the peak travel time will be Friday afternoon (Sept. 2), when commuters mix with travelers, especially those heading to the shore and beaches. Traffic is also expected to be heavy late Monday afternoon as road trippers return from the long weekend. To avoid Labor Day weekend traffic, AAA encouraged drivers who have the flexibility to travel at off-peak hours.
“As the summer travel season draws to an end with the upcoming Labor Day holiday weekend, AAA expects travel volume will likely reach pre-pandemic levels, mirroring the trends seen for the Memorial Day and Independence Day weekends earlier this summer,” said Jana Tidwell, manager of Public & Government Affairs for AAA Mid-Atlantic.
“AAA reminds all holiday weekend travelers, especially those planning a road trip, that increased traffic means an increase in the chance for crashes. Plan ahead. Travel during off-peak times. Obey the rules of the road. Your safety and the safety of all road users depends on it.”
Labor Day gas prices down from peak
Road trips will rule Labor Day weekend, according to AAA. As of this week, Delaware gas prices had dropped $1.30 per gallon since peaking at $4.99 per gallon on June 14. The national gas price average had dropped $1.16 per gallon since peaking at $5.01 per gallon on June 14. However, gas prices remained about 70 cents per gallon above the same time last year. The highest Labor Day gas price in Delaware was $3.75 per gallon on Sept. 3, 2012.
Driving behavior altered due to high gas prices
Record-high summer gas prices haven’t deterred road-trippers, AAA representatives noted, and AAA did not expect Labor Day weekend to be any different. However, motorists have told AAA they have adjusted driving behavior and vacation spending to accommodate for higher gas prices.
• Almost 75 percent of Delaware drivers said they have adjusted their daily driving behaviors because of gas prices, with many people consolidating errands/trips and cutting back on driving as much as possible.
• More than 60 percent of Delaware drivers making summer travel plans said gas prices have factored into their planning.
Of those planning to travel this summer:
• More than a third (40 percent) said they are taking fewer trips because of gas prices;
• Almost 15 percent said they are taking shorter trips because of gas prices; and
• Almost 20 percent said they are adjusting their travel budget for dining or lodging because of gas prices.
Before hitting the road
Even though Labor Day weekend signals the unofficial end of summer, it’s not too late to make sure vehicles are road-ready, for those who haven’t done so already. AAA recommends a full vehicle inspection.
“It’s important that drivers remember that their vehicle can break down just as easily over Labor Day weekend as it can at any time of year and that they take every precaution to ensure that their cars are road ready,” Tidwell said.
Ten car care tips from AAA:
• Check tire pressure of all tires — don’t forget to check the spare, if you have one!
• Check tire tread — Exchange.AAA.com offers a simple visual check using a penny or a quarter;
• Check that the battery is in good working order (most batteries last three to five years) — AAA Approved Repair facilities will do this for free;
• Check air conditioning;
• Check windshield wipers to make sure they are in good working order;
• Check fluids;
• Check headlights for functionality and clean lenses;
• Make sure your cell phone is fully charged so you can call for help if needed;
• Make sure your AAA membership is up to date; and
• Stock a Summer Emergency Kit with jumper cables, tools, first-aid supplies, flashlight with fresh batteries, road flare or reflective triangle, extra medications, snacks, water, etc.