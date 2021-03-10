The arrival of daylight-saving time this weekend means one less hour of sleep and the potential for more sleepy drivers on the road, so AAA reminded drivers this week to adjust their clocks and their sleeping habits to make sure they’re alert behind the wheel.
According to a study by the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety, the percentage of crashes involving drowsiness is nearly eight times higher than federal estimates. The difficulty in detecting drowsiness following a crash makes drowsy driving one of the most underreported traffic safety issues.
“When the clocks change, sleep cycles are interrupted and drivers can be more tired than they realize,” said Ken Grant, public and government affairs manager for AAA Mid-Atlantic. “Losing one hour of sleep takes an adjustment and motorists need to prepare by getting more rest, especially on Sunday.”
According to AAA, the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention say that 35 percent of U.S. drivers sleep less than the recommended minimum of seven hours daily. In AAA’s study, nearly all drivers (96 percent) said they view drowsy driving as a serious threat to their safety and a completely unacceptable behavior. However, 29 percent admitted to driving when they were so tired they had a hard time keeping their eyes open at some point in the prior month.
According to the Delaware State Police, 6,887 crashes in 2019 had driver fatigue, inattention, or distraction as a factor in the crash — that included 19 fatal crashes and more than 1,400 injuries.
“As many Americans struggle to balance their busy schedules, missing a few hours of sleep each day can often seem harmless,” added Grant. “But missing just two to three hours of sleep can more than quadruple your risk for a crash, which is the equivalent of driving drunk.”
Knowing the warning signs of drowsiness can help drivers avoid dozing off behind the wheel. The most common symptoms include:
• Having trouble keeping your eyes open;
• Drifting from your lane; and
• Not remembering the last few miles driven.
Drivers, however, should not rely on their bodies to provide warning signs for drowsiness, AAA warned, and should instead prioritize getting at least seven hours of sleep before hitting the road.
AAA recommends that drivers:
• Travel at times of the day when they are normally awake;
• Avoid heavy foods; and
• Avoid medications that cause drowsiness or other impairment.
For longer trips, drivers should:
• Schedule a break every two hours or every 100 miles;
• Travel with an alert passenger and take turns driving; and
• Do not underestimate the power of a quick nap. Pulling into a rest stop and taking a quick catnap ― at least 20 minutes and no more than 30 minutes of sleep ― can help to keep you alert on the road.
The other issue increasing risk with the time change is darkness. The Monday-morning commute, and the morning commute for several weeks to come, will be much darker than what drivers are used to — a serious concern, they said, because 76 percent of pedestrian fatalities happen when it’s dark, according to findings from the Governor’s Highway Safety Association (GHSA) released in February 2020.
Seasonal transitions not only can mean lack of sleep, but also allergy issues. AAA also warned motorists to be mindful of how medications taken to cure the seasonal allergy flare-ups may impair their ability to drive, causing drowsiness. To help determine if a driver’s medications may cause drowsiness, AAA and the AAA Foundation developed Roadwise Rx, a free and confidential online tool that generates personalized feedback about how the interactions between prescription, over-the-counter medicines and herbal supplements can affect safety behind the wheel.
Legislation to end the time change
According to the National Conference of State Legislatures, so far in 2021, at least 28 states have considered 64 pieces of legislation addressing DST. Most of the proposed measures would establish DST as the official time year-round, subject to an authorizing federal law and in some cases contingent on surrounding states enacting similar legislation.
Delaware passed legislation to end the practice in 2019, contingent on the passage of similar legislation in Pennsylvania, Maryland and New Jersey. Legislation establishing DSP year-round is pending in the 2021 legislative sessions in each of those states. Maryland’s pending legislation also makes the law contingent on similar legislation being enacted by all of the states, as well as the District of Columbia.