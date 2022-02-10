Edward Hale of the University of Delaware Sea Grant Program has a vision to help nurture 75 million baby oysters at the UDEL Lab & Marine Advisory Service on Pilottown Road in Lewes. That vision is becoming reality with a $200,000 grant from the State of Delaware and new tanks being installed in the newly refurbished marine sciences lab.
The university-based baby oyster program will include production of both spat on shell — used in clustering oysters on a bottom reef in the local Inland Bays — and single-seed oyster larvae to be embedded in aquaculture cages for oysters on the half-shell at restaurants. The young larvae adhere to both natural and artificial shell substrates.
Oysters can be grown using either cage culture for individual oysters or bottom culture, creating large concentrations — or reefs — of harvestable oysters. A remote setting (in a lab) uses oyster larvae to jumpstart the creation of an oyster reef in a relatively short timeframe of about two weeks. Currently, oyster larvae and seed present a statewide bottleneck for the development of a larger, more resilient aquaculture industry in Delaware.
There are 11 current leases within the Inland Bays that are being actively farmed for oyster production under the Shellfish Aquaculture Development Areas (SADA), managed with oversight by DNREC.
“Our aquaculture industry is only two to three years old, and we are relatively young,” said Hale. “It’s been a hard lesson. We were impacted in 2020 with COVID, and just as we were getting going again, this [septic] spill happened,” he said of a late December accident that shuttered harvesting for weeks. “The folks that do aquaculture are very resilient, too.”
“The private hatcheries are all out-of-state,” and Delaware has a demonstrated need for a raw seawater growing facility, said the marine scientist. “The remote hatcheries take orders; but they are also impacted by state funding, so they have an impetus to serve their own state first. Our shellfish growers are at a unique disadvantage. Once we start talking with people, we find the demand is high.”
“Culturing oysters is difficult work,” said Hale. “It requires a lot of heavy upfront investment. That is why the university niche has started these types of programs.”
The lab at Lewes is being retrofitted to permit the giant tanks, now on order, to be installed so the oysters can begin their unique reproduction mating dance. The lab will be ready in the summer to start this production process.
“With 50 to 75 million larvae, that number cannot really satiate all the current demand,” said Hale. “We are going to create a proof-of-concept to show the utility and to bring the aquaculture industry up-to-speed. We then will have a demonstration project with viable results.”
‘If you build it, they will come’
St. Martha’s offers public talk
St. Martha’s Episcopal Church in Bethany Beach is hosting a special event with Hale on Thursday, April 21, at 7 p.m. at the parish hall on the night before Earth Day.
The event is intended to raise community awareness and understanding of the need for an oyster hatchery in Delaware and the oyster’s role in cleaning up the Inland Bays. Steve Friend, lifelong waterman and current oyster farmer within the bay system, will participate in the panel presentation. Dennis McIntosh, a professor of aquaculture at Delaware State University and the most recent president of the U.S. Aquaculture Society, will join the panel discussion.
The University of Maryland Center for Environmental Science (UMCES) at Horn’s Point, Md., has a large fish hatchery and oyster breeding program in full production. William & Mary also hosts the Virginia Institute of Marine Sciences (VIMS) at Gloucester Point in the Chesapeake Bay, Va., watershed. The two incubators have produced massive results in terms of oyster reef restoration and commercial aquaculture best practices.
“The hatchery is the star of the show,” said Mimi DuPont, who is the St. Martha’s organizer for the public environmental event and serves on the church’s Community Events committee. The parish has a ministry on the environmental stewardship of the region.
“We wanted to bring the vision and the progress Dr. Hale, Dr. McIntosh and their team are making, to life,” said DuPont. “There are economic impact aspects and strong partnerships in the state who want this oyster hatchery to be active. We need multiple partners to get it done. The State is just giving us the seed money — which will make much more than just the beginning.”
“While this hatchery is not a huge profit center, it will help the lab and the local aquaculture industry” to get started. “UDEL is a post-secondary institution, and they will take the project to the next level.”
St. Martha’s wants to raise awareness, said DuPont, adding that she believes this is the first public information effort to be held on the new hatchery. The program will be held at the parish hall:
She said those who wish to attend are being asked to call the parish at (302) 539-7444 or email admin@stmarthabethanybeach.org to RSVP. “The hall holds up to 100 people,” said the organizer.
“We have an absolute need for a hatchery in Delaware,” noted Hale. “Perhaps we can have people in the Bethany community help. Sea Grant is a non-profit educational group, so we really cannot advocate, but we can teach and hope people will become involved.”