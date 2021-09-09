"It was the best of times; it was the worst of times.”
The opening of Charles Dickens’ “A Tale of Two Cities” could have been written about the summer of 2021 from the standpoint of resort businesses.
“I would say that a majority of people would tell you they had a record-breaking summer,” Lauren Weaver, executive director of the Bethany-Fenwick Area Chamber of Commerce, said this week.
“They would also tell you,” Weaver said, “that they were starved for staff.”
Those two facts sum up the conundrum that businesses faced during the second “pandemic summer,” in which vacationers clamored for normalcy while businesses struggled to find a balance between maintaining adequate staffing, meeting customer demands and keeping staff members safe during a challenging season.
While the COVID-19 pandemic seemed to be easing at the beginning of the summer, the surging delta variant soon brought back all-too-familiar issues, from masking to crowd-limiting measures.
“A great summer could have been even better,” Weaver said, if businesses had been able to maintain the staffing levels needed to meet consumer demand.
As summer shifted into high gear, businesses added pleas for kindness and understanding to their ever-present postings of job openings on social media, in shop windows and anywhere else their message could be seen and heard.
Now that Labor Day has passed, crowds have eased and overworked businesspeople can take a breath, Weaver said the work of assessing how not to have a repeat of the past summer’s challenges is just beginning.
The “why” of the staffing shortages is complicated, she said. While many bystanders made the assumption that employees simply decided that staying home was more profitable and safer than working, Weaver said there were a variety of long-standing workforce issues that were brought to the surface by the pandemic.
“It’s J-1 students, it’s housing, it’s childcare, it’s public transportation,” she said of the shortages that have impacted staff availability. The J-1 visa students who have filled large holes in the summer workforce at the Delaware beaches for years have been largely absent, since the pandemic essentially shut down international travel in early 2020.
Housing issues — the lack of affordable housing for seasonal employees — are an ongoing problem, as is childcare, Weaver said. As childcare facilities have had to reduce their capacity during the pandemic, employees have had to scramble for the few openings available or find other sources of care for their young children.
Weaver cited the opening of the Hope Center at Mariner’s Bethel United Methodist Church in Ocean View, which will offer some childcare services, as good example of a community seeing a need and stepping up to fill it.
“We need to figure out how do we get more of that,” she said.
Another factor contributing to the employee shortage, Weaver said, has been the hesitancy of older workers — retirees who often return to the work force in the summer — to risk exposure to COVID-19 in the workplace. “It’s just another piece of the puzzle,” she said.
In the midst of all of those challenges, business owners found themselves caught having to choose between meeting customer demand with innovative ways of operating, and being able to maintain those innovations effectively.
As an example, Weaver cited the moves many businesses made to delivery and curbside pickup services, as well as “personal shopper” services. Those seemed to work for a while, giving customers new ways to support businesses while staying home. Many businesses, however, found they were unable to sustain those services with the staffing shortages.
In addition, businesses found themselves, in the midst of a busy summer, having to shut down for several days each week in order to maintain staffing levels and ensure that they had sufficient product to meet demands. Some food-related businesses, in particular, found themselves running out of food hours before their posted closing times, and their social media posts and signs on doors expressed apologies and pleas for understanding.
Weaver said service industries were also hit hard this summer, with customers routinely having to wait much longer than usual for services ranging from construction to home or appliance repairs.
The challenges of the summer of 2021 have brought even some seasoned business owners to their knees, she said.
“There are people who’ve been in business for over 30 years, who, this year, just said they couldn’t do it anymore,” she said.
One thing is clear, Weaver said: the barely-surviving mode that some businesses found themselves in this past summer “is not sustainable.”
“We look at summer as an event,” she said. “And this summer was an event that I don’t feel like is sustainable.”
To prevent a repeat, Weaver said, the Chamber is already moving from promotion mode — which finds staff busy answering calls from visitors about where to eat or what to do on a rainy day — to focusing on long-term plans to solve the underlying employment issues in the area.
To that end, she said, the Chamber is working with Southern Delaware Tourism and with Sussex County officials, as well as with Chamber members and other area officials, on issues including childcare, transportation and others.
“The off-season is when we do the heavy lifting” of advocating for the business community — which has been pushed to never-before-seen stress levels this summer, Weaver said. “The off-season is about ‘How do we make it better?’ for future summers.