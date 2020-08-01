The Nanticoke Indian Association Tribal Council has canceled the 43rd annual Nanticoke Indian Powwow scheduled for Sept. 12-13 due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Chief Natosha Norwood Carmine said the decision was "difficult but necessary to preserve the health and safety of the Nanticoke tribal membership, volunteers, family, friends, vendors, sponsors and visitors who have continued to support The Nanticoke Indian Association’s efforts over the years."
The Association, she stated in a news release, "extends its sincere appreciation to the community of support which the tribe has enjoyed in years past."
"We look forward to seeing everyone the first weekend after Labor Day on Sept. 10, 11, and 12, 2021 at Hudson Fields," she stated.