By Susan Canfora
As of Saturday, July 11, there were 12,743 positive cases of the coronavirus in Delaware with no new deaths.
There have been 5,076 in Sussex County, 5,732 in New Castle County and 1,829 in Kent County, with 30 percent in the 35 to 49-year-old range.
In Sussex County, there were 1,605 cases in that age bracket.
Statewide, 55 percent of the cases were among women, 45 percent among men and 18 percent unknown.
There were 65 hospitalizations.
There have been 517 deaths related to the virus, with 176 deaths in Sussex County, 249 in New Castle County and 92 in Kent County.
There have been 7,002 recoveries.
As of Saturday, July 11, 134,115 people have been tested. Of them, 121,372 tested negative.
In Sussex County, 38,410 people have been tested, with 70,419 tested in New Castle County and 17,210 in Kent County. The county of residence is unknown for 8,076 who were tested.
The state remains in Phase II of its reopening policy, with mitigation strategies including local governments being allowed to impost greater restrictions as permitted by law.
Face coverings are required in public, youth and adult recreational sports tournaments are permitted to resume but subject to prior approval of a tournament- specific safety plan by the Division of Public Health, houses of worship are encouraged to hold virtual services and may have 60 percent occupancy inside, employers are still encouraged to allow staff to work from home and there are restrictions on beaches and community pools.