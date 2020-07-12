A 31-year-old Millsboro man was in the Sussex Correctional Institution on $130,700 cash-only bond after Delaware State Police arrested him following a routine traffic stop led to the discovery of drugs and a weapon, police said.
Dionne D. Thomas was arrested at 2:08 p.m. on Saturday, July 11, after a state trooper observed his car traveling north on Bethesda Road, south of Meadow Lane, with the left front headlight broken and inoperable, police said.
Police said when they made contact with the driver, they detected the smell of marijuana.
The vehicle was searched and police discovered approximately 56.37 grams of marijuana, 364 bags of heroin weighing about 2.548 grams, a Smith and Wesson M&P45 loaded gun with four rounds and one in the chamber, a box of .223 Remington AR-15 rounds and drug paraphernalia, police said.
Thomas was taken into custody without incident and transported to Troop 4 in Georgetown where he was charged with possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, possession of a deadly weapon by a person prohibited, possession with intent to deliver controlled substance Tier 2 quantity, two counts of possession of a firearm or ammunition by a person prohibited, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, carrying a concealed deadly weapon, two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to have two head lamps, police said.