Indian River High School’s Sarah Lydic started her postseason quest to return to the top of the DIAA state mountain with a second-place finish in the Henlopen Athletic Conference Championships on Tuesday, May 23. The junior fired a 73 over the 18 holes at Maple Dale Country Club, which was two shots behind Caesar Rodney’s Reagan Garnsey.
IR’s other senior golfers, Evan Carpenter, Thomas Gogarty, Gabe Clark, Quinn Gonzalez and Jordan Gonzalez, also participated in the HAC tournament but did not finish in the Top 25.
“I think we ended up sixth out of 13 teams,” said IR head coach Billy Wingate, who was assisted by his son Holden this season. “Sarah Lydic was our top scorer, as she came in second place, losing by just two strokes to Reagan Garnsey of C.R. It was definitely fun watching those two battle it out. The rest of the team played respectfully, and I was proud of all of them. Evan, Thomas, Gabe, Quinn and Jordan will be graduating this year, and it’s been a pleasure coaching them.”
That group certainly played some good golf throughout the course of the season, as the team finished with a winning record and another HAC South Division title.
“I am very happy with our golf season this year,” Wingate added. “We ended up 10-4 and won the Southern Division in the Henlopen Conference. It was definitely a team effort to accomplish the winning record that we had. We played C.R. for the Henlopen crown at Baywood Greens,” he said of action last week. The Riders, he said. “ended up winning by a good margin. C.R. is a very good team, as they are the second-best team in the state.
“Next week is the state tournament at Baywood Greens, and, unfortunately, the team just had one qualifier and that is Sarah. I know she will place well. There are some good golfers in the state this year, and it will be fun to watch. Holden and I just want to express our appreciation to Bear Trap Dunes for all they did for us this year.”
The DIAA has already released the draws and tee times for next week’s state championships. Lydic — a state champion two years ago as a freshman at Sussex Academy — will be paired up in the first group with former teammate Sawyer Brockstedt (now at Tower Hill) as part of a quartet with Archmere Academy’s Drew Clark and Tatnall’s Jeffrey Homer. The group starts things off at 8 a.m. on the first tee.
Boys’ tennis
Cresta, Rodgers wrap up season at state tourney
Stefano Cresta and Caleb Rodgers both earned their way into the DIAA State Tennis Championships, and both were able to advance into the second round of play last week before falling in the single-elimination bracket.
Cresta — a senior this year for the Indians — advanced to the second round with a walkover win against Tatnall’s Sean Peppiatt. He then dropped a straight-set match to Sanford’s Charlie Sternberg, who came into the state championship’s as the No. 2 seed overall. Sternberg had advanced to the quarterfinals as of Coastal Point deadline mid-week.
Rodgers — a junior — took down Newark’s Jayesh Davis 6-2, 6-3, but then fell to the No. 4 seed from Archmere, Charles Rittereiser, by a score of 6-0, 6-2. Rittereiser was also still alive in the quarterfinals.
IR coach Neil Beahan was once again recognized as the Henlopen Athletic Conference Coach of the Year, having led the Indians to another South Division championship. In his two seasons at the helm, the Indians are 16-8 overall, with back-to-back divisional titles.
Girls’ soccer
Indians advance in DIAA D2 state playoffs
Ella Peterson and Bella Scurci each scored in the first half to lead the Indian River High School girls’ soccer team to a 2-1 win over Wilmington Christian School on Saturday, May 20, in the first round of the DIAA Division II state tournament.
Peterson, a freshman, got the Indians on the board first with an assist from classmate Allison Tucker in the 29th minute. Merely two minutes later, Scurci found the back of the net thanks to a helper from Peterson, to put the Indians up 2-0 before the halftime intermission.
WCS fought to get back into the match with a goal in the 71st minute of the second half, but it was too little, too late for the visitors from the north.
IR goalie Alex Davidson made five saves for the win while facing six shots. The Indians collectively had 13 shots and just three corner-kick chances in the game.
The Indians were scheduled to travel to Caravel Academy on Wednesday, May 24, for the quarterfinal round matchup against the Buccaneers, who are the top seed in the bracket. They had defeated IR earlier in the season, 3-0.