The YMCA of Delaware will host a online presentation, “Race, Structural Racism & Transformation in the 21st Century,” on Thursday, Aug. 6. The event is open to the public and will be presented by Yasser Arafat Payne, University of Delaware associate professor, from 1 to 3 p.m.
Registration is available online at https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/532986470926904079.
Payne is an associate professor in the Department of Sociology & Criminal Justice and the Department of Africana Studies at the University of Delaware. He completed his doctoral work at the Graduate Center-City University of New York, where he was trained as a social-personality psychologist. Additionally, he completed a postdoctoral fellowship funded by the National Institute of Drug Abuse (NIH-NIDA) whereby he worked on a re-entry and intervention-based research project in New York City’s largest prison, Rikers Island.
Payne has organized a street ethnographic research program centered on exploring notions of resilience and resiliency with the streets of Black America using an unconventional methodological framework, titled “Street Participatory Action Research” (Street PAR) — the process of doing research and activism with street identified populations.
“Challenging the dominant arguments in the literature, Dr. Payne asserts that all members of the streets are in fact, resilient,” organizers said. “Also, his research program focuses on Black racial identity, street identity, Black masculinity, physical violence, economic and educational opportunity, as well as gangster rap music and culture.”