The YMCA of Delaware announced this week that they would be re-opening their doors on Monday, June 1. Members will be greeted with a welcome-back celebration and a new Y experience designed to ensure safety and comfort for all.
“At the Y, we know that building a strong immune system is more important than ever and staying active is key to our physical and mental health,” said Deborah Bagatta-Bowles, president and CEO. “Our staff have been working diligently to develop ways for all of us to reset our routines and get back to good health in a safe and positive way.”
The Y is following safety protocols put in place by the State of Delaware. Members can expect smaller group sizes in classes, spaced-out equipment on the fitness-center floor, the use of masks while not actively exercising or swimming, daily health screenings for staff, increased cleaning frequency and more. To see all the safety measures put in place, visit www.ymcade.org.
The Y opened its outdoor pools at the Western and Middletown branches over Memorial Day weekend.
“The opening of our outdoor pools was very well received by our members,” Bagatta-Bowles said. “Families were happy to have an outlet for their children to play, and everyone was grateful to get some exercise and relaxation while seeing familiar faces. There was a lot of good energy and enthusiasm, and I expect the same when we open our buildings.”
Despite being temporarily closed for typical operations, the Y quickly pivoted to offering online options for exercise classes, children’s activities and programs that support diabetes prevention and weight loss. The Y also provided relief to the community through food distribution and emergency childcare. All these community services will continue as they reopen.
“This is the mission of the Y at work. We are here for the community even in our most challenging times — and the community is here for us,” Bagatta-Bowles said. “I want to thank our members and donors who have stayed and supported us through this time. I believe the Y will be critical to the recovery of the state of Delaware and we all need to work together to get families and Delawareans back on their feet. Opening June 1 is the first step.”
For more information about the YMCA of Delaware reopening, visit www.ymcade.org.