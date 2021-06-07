The YMCA of Delaware is again offering the Take on Summer program for youth throughout the state of Delaware. Starting June 15, the program will offer young people ages 12-17 free summer memberships to access the Y’s fitness facilities and swimming pools.
“The last year has been a challenging one for all of us, especially our children and teens. It is more important than ever that we keep our young people engaged in positive experiences, and we can do that in a healthy and safe environment at the Y,” said Deborah Bagatta-Bowles, chief executive officer of the YMCA of Delaware. “Providing opportunities for youth is at the heart of our mission. Through programs for teens like Take on Summer, we are helping to cultivate the values, skills, and relationships that lead to positive behaviors, better health, and educational achievement.”
In addition to Take on Summer, all YMCA of Delaware locations are offering a variety of virtual and in-person programs for teens, including Workforce Development, Leaders In Training, Youth In Government, Black Achievers, Teen Nights and more.
Activities and offerings vary by location. For specific program details or to sign up contact the local YMCA. The Sussex Family YMCA can be contacted at (302) 296-9622 or sussexinfo@ymcade.org. For more information, visit www.ymcade.org.