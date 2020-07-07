The YMCA of Delaware announced this week that they will once again offer swim lessons throughout the state of Delaware. Registration is now open for sessions running July 13 through Aug. 22.
The Y is a community resource that can help prevent drowning and encourage a lifelong enjoyment of swimming. Each year, the Y teaches more than a million children in the U.S., including more than 12,000 children in Delaware, swimming and water-safety skills.
“Swimming is a fundamental life skill, and there is no better place to learn than the YMCA,” said Deborah Bagatta-Bowles, chief executive officer of the YMCA of Delaware. “Teaching our youth to swim is especially critical this time of year, and we have been working around the clock to develop plans that will ensure a healthy, safe and fun experience for our participants. We are excited to get children back into the water.”
The YMCA of Delaware will be following State of Delaware guidelines to ensure the health and safety of swimmers and staff. Several changes have been made to aquatics programming, including smaller group sizes, updated drop-off and check-in procedures, health and temperature screenings, increased cleaning and disinfecting frequency, and more.
Every day, there are approximately 10 accidental drownings in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC). That’s 3,500 people every year who die in water.
“Within these numbers is a startling fact: the fatal-drowning rate of Black/African-American children is three times higher than white children. At the Y, we are dedicated to breaking down barriers and ensuring all children have the opportunity to learn lifesaving water safety and swimming skills. Through our Water Wise Program, we provide free water safety lessons each year to more than 2,200 children who are at highest risk of drowning.”
To ensure that everyone has an opportunity to participate, financial assistance is available to those needing help to cover the costs. Families interested in learning more about Y swim lessons should visit www.ymcade.org/programs/swim.