If you drove along Kent Avenue last week, you probably noticed yellow iris blooming in the ditch. This is yellow flag iris, iris pseudoacorus, one of the worst invasive plants around, and a huge problem for DNREC, DelDOT and land managers everywhere.
What is an invasive plant? It is an introduced, nonnative organism (disease, parasite, plant or animal) that begins to spread or expand its range from the site of its original introduction and that has the potential to cause harm to the environment, the economy or to human health. It has no predators or other controls on its spread, and can quickly outcompete other organisms in its habitat. They can destroy habitat, harm the economy, damage property and/or increase fire risk.
One of the many problems caused by yellow flag iris is its propensity to clog waterways and ditches, making flooding worse, and I wonder if clearing it wasn’t one of the reasons for the work along Kent these past weeks.
Yellow flag is native to temperate regions of Europe, Asia and Northern Africa. It was imported to North America as an ornamental plant as early as the late-1700s. The plant has since been deliberately propagated as a horticultural plant, and for erosion control and in sewage treatment ponds. It has spread to all but four states.
It is a fast-growing and fast-spreading invasive plant that can outcompete other wetland plants, forming almost impenetrable thickets where nothing else can grow.
On Theodore Roosevelt Island in the Potomac River near Washington, D.C, yellow iris changed local site conditions to the extent that it facilitated its own spread; rhizome growth compacted the soil, a hardpan developed, and species other than pale yellow iris were unable to establish and persist. Its clones eventually replaced the native green arrow arum, an important plant for wood ducks. Mats of rhizomes also prevented the germination and seedling development of willows (salix spp.), particularly black willow.
It clogs irrigation systems and streams. It reduces and eliminates habitat needed by waterfowl, such as the beautiful wood duck, and fish, including salmon out west. It’s also poisonous to livestock.
Luckily, it is included on the list of invasive species that will be illegal to sell or trade here in Delaware starting in 2022.
There are a number of great alternatives if you need a plant for a sunny, moist to wet area: blue flag iris, pickerelweed, cardinal flower, the Joe Pyes, swamp milkweed, lizard’s tail, marsh violet and many more. DNREC has put out a great wetland guide, online at https://dnrec.alpha.delaware.gov/watershed-stewardship/wetlands/plant-field-guide/. As with all invasive plants, there are great native, non destructive options — try some of them instead!