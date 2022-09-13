The Capital Wing of the Commemorative Air Force (CAF), in conjunction with the Delaware Aviation Museum Foundation (DAMF), will provide World War II warbird rides at the Delaware Coastal Airport in Georgetown on Saturday, Oct. 1, during the annual Wings & Wheels event from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. All parking, at $5 per vehicle, will be at the Marvel Museum, 510 S. Bedford Street, with shuttles running to/from the airport starting at 9 a.m.
Warbirds scheduled to appear include the B-25 Panchito, a Boeing PT-17 Stearman biplane and a Fairchild UC-61 Forwarder. The public will have the opportunity to purchase warbird rides in all the aircraft as a tribute to the thousands of men and women who built, serviced and flew them. Advance ticketing for any warbird ride is available online at https://www.capitalwingwarbirdrides.org/. The public can purchase seats on the B-25 Panchito as well, at https://delaware-aviation-museum-foundation.checkfront.com/reserve/. Warbird flights not sold in advance will be available for sale on-site at the airport.
There will be other attractions for the entire family at the airport, including the Classic Car Show, the U.S. Naval Academy Parachute Jump Team and a number of aircraft on static display.
The Capital Wing–Commemorative Air Force and Delaware Aviation Museum Foundation are both non-profit 501(c)(3) organizations and are staffed entirely by volunteers. For more information, contact CapitalWingRides@gmail.com or info@delawareaviationmuseum.org.