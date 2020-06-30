As part of the Fourth of July National Celebration, Delaware’s Own World War II B-25 Bomber, “Panchito,” will participate in a “Heritage Flight” over the White House during the afternoon ceremonies.
Participating aircraft include modern military planes and vintage military aircraft known as “Warbirds.” Supporting this White House request, the U.S. Air Force is the office of primary responsibility, and as in the past, turned to Larry Kelley and the Delaware Aviation Museum Foundation (DAMF) to assist in Warbird participation.
Kelley is an experienced Warbird pilot and has planned and led formation flights over the Super Bowl, Indy500, NASCAR races and the Air Force Museum during the past 25 years. The B-25 crew members are all part of the Delaware Aviation Museum, with many years of experience and hold different leadership positions at the Museum.
DAMF Outreach Director Linda Price said, “We in Delaware are and should be proud of our aviation museum located at Delaware Coastal Airport in Georgetown. Our beautiful vintage aircraft and our volunteer members are exemplary role models that educate and inspire our youth in both Delaware and Maryland.”