Delaware Womenade is hosting a virtual silent auction to benefit Peoples Place SAFE program. The SAFE program provides housing for victims of domestic violence and their children in Sussex and Kent counties in Delaware. All profits from the auction will be gifted to the SAFE program.
Bidding begins Friday, Sept. 17, at 9 a.m. and ends Wednesday, Sept. 22, at 2 p.m.
Auction items include:
- A weekend tennis camp for four adults at Sea Colony, with lodging;
- A week at Cedars Tennis Resort in Longboat Key, Fla.;
- Two pickleball packages;
- Golf packages at Bear Trap Dunes, Cripple Creek and Salt Pond;
- A week in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico;
- A weekend package in Manhattan with lodging;
- An e-bike;
- Tickets to the Citi Open tennis tournament in Washington, D.C.;
- A sunset happy-hour cruise with appetizers and libations;
- An inflatable paddleboard;
- Orioles vs. White Sox tickets, with parking, and a Camden Yards framed print;
- A gourmet night out at Our Harvest restaurant; and more.
For information on these and additional items, go to: delawarewomenade.com. For bidding go to: https://www.32auctions.com/gamesday. Peoples Place is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit corporation. For more information, visit www.peoplesplace2.com.