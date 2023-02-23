The Lord Baltimore Women’s Club held its first “Dance the Night Away” fundraiser event on Saturday night, Feb. 4, at the Millville Volunteer Fire Company fire hall. Approximately 200 people danced to music from the 1950s and beyond, which was provided by DJ Rick Rock of 94.3-WYBG, out of New Jersey.
“With the help of the Millville department, the Ladies Auxiliary and the many other volunteers including LBWC members and students from Indian River High School Tri-M, this event was enjoyed by all. LBWC would like to thank all who attended and supported this very successful night,” organizers said.
Funds raised from the event will help LBWC to provide scholarships to local high school students and help other local community organizations.