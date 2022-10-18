The Women’s Civic Club of Bethany Beach will host its Annual Fashion Show & Luncheon, “Masquerade for a Cause,” on Thursday, Nov. 10, at 11 a.m., with all proceeds to be donated to charitable organizations in Sussex County.
Fashions by Chico’s, White House Black Market and Soma of Tanger Outlets will be featured at the event, at Bayside’s Magnolia Room & Cocktail Lounge at Bayside Resort Golf Club, 12021 North Haven Drive, Selbyville. A social hour and raffles will begin at 11 a.m., with luncheon served at noon. Music will be performed by Vincent Varrassi on piano.
The menu offerings include Grilled Salmon Niçoise (marinated salmon, mixed greens, red potatoes, hardboiled egg, olives, pickled onion, greens beans, white balsamic dressing), Grilled Chicken on Focaccia (marinated and grilled chicken breast, sundried tomato pesto, baby spinach, red onion, provolone, on garlic and rosemary focaccia) and Roast Beef & Boursin Wrap (roast beef and boursin cheese in a tomato-basil wrap with lettuce, tomato and red bell pepper); a dessert of New York-style cheesecake with raspberry or strawberry sauce; iced tea and lemonade included (with a cash bar) at $40 per person, including gratuity.
Those wishing to attend should send their menu selection with a check made out to “WCCBB” or cash of $40 per person by Oct. 25, to Gerry Arendall 34055 Beaufort Lane, Dagsboro DE 19939. For more information, call (302) 563-5223.