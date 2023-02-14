The Women’s Civic Club of Bethany Beach in January presented checks for $1,000 to the EMS and fire company of the Bethany Beach Volunteer Fire Company, as well as making donations to the Town of Bethany Beach, South Coastal Library, Millville Volunteer Fire Company ambulance service, Home of the Brave Women’s Shelter, CHEER’s Meals on Wheels, Weekend Warrior Corp., People’s Place Group Home for Girls, Sussex County Habitat for Humanity, Delmarvalous Quilters Guild (who provide Quilts of Valor to honor veterans) and the Early Learning Center of Indian River School District.
The Women’s Civic Club of Bethany Beach is a non-profit charitable organization that has been giving back to the community for 97 years. All proceeds from the Valentine’s Tea, Fashion Show and the Holiday Party, as well as 50/50 raffles at the monthly meetings, are donated to organizations in need in the Sussex County community.