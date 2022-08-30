Organizers of the Wings & Wheels event at Coastal Delaware Airport will host a Pre-Wings & Wheels Island Hangar Party on Sept. 30, supporting military service members.
The evening will begin with cocktails at 3 p.m., with doors opening at 6 p.m., followed by a buffet dinner, dancing and fun. There will be beer sold by Revelation Craft Brewery and cocktails and wine sold by the Freebirds mobile bar.
Tickets cost $60 per person, and tables of eight can be reserved.
To purchase tickets, visit https://www.georgetowncoc.com/our-events/wings-wheels-island-hangar-party. For more information, email director@georgetowncoc.com.