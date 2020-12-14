Pre-heat the oven and pull out the baking sheets. Wicomico County (Md.) Recreation & Parks is hosting a gingerbread house competition.
Bakers can enter their homemade gingerbread house via the virtual Facebook event at www.facebook.com/WicomicoRec.
Prizes will be awarded in categories including: children, adult and family. The children’s prize includes a Salisbury Zoo gift package and Specific Gravity gift card. The adult prize is an Agave Azul gift card, and the family prize includes a Ward Museum Family Membership and a gift card to Fratelli’s Italian Restaurant.
Entries are being accepted until 8 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 21. Visit the Facebook event to find rules and more information.