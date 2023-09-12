Dinosaur Adventure will transform the Wicomico Civic Center into a prehistoric exhibit with big dinosaurs and massive family fun. For one weekend only, guests will have the opportunity to travel back 65 million years to experience the thrill of the prehistoric age. The event is set for Saturday, Sept. 23, from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Sunday, Sept. 24, from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
While giant dinosaurs are the “meat and bone” of the event, Dinosaur Adventure also features the newest baby dinosaurs, which guests can interact with.
As part of the Dinosaur Adventure, children of all ages will be able to enjoy a variety of “dino-mite” activities. They can experience the thrill of a realistic fossil search, race in Jurassic jeeps, bounce around in prehistoric themed obstacle courses, ride their favorite dinosaurs and more. The whole family can enjoy live entertainment with velociraptors.
Guests can expect the average adventure to last between two to three hours. To guarantee admission, purchase tickets online in advance. Prices start at $25, with add-on adventure pack options for children. Each child’s admission will include unlimited activities (but excludes face painting and the mining area.) Additional activity tickets may be purchased at the event.
Learn more at https://www.dinosauradventure.com. Tickets are available at https://www.dinosauradventure.com/events. The event will take place at Wicomico Civic Center’s Normandy Arena at 500 Glen Avenue, Salisbury, Md.