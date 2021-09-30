Tickets for the second annual Whimsical Woods trick-or-treating event will go on sale on Oct. 1. The event is set to take place Oct. 26-27 at Lord's Landscaping in Millville, with proceeds and donations again benefitting the Ball4All Foundation.
The trick-or-treat trail will feature movie characters and superheroes, with new characters in a "never grow up" theme.
Whimsical Woods is presented by The Ball 4 All Foundation, Bethany Beach Books, Bethany Beach Beverage Co.
At last year's family-friendly and socially-distanced event, groups had a chance to take photos with different characters, and an optional “Spooky Trail” was available, in addition to the Whimsical Woods for younger folk. Adults waiting for their turn to tour the 5-acre site were able to visit the complimentary Sussex County champagne station from the Bethany Beverage Co, while children were able to receive a free book, courtesy of Bethany Beach Books.