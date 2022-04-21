The most common question asked in garden centers and nurseries this time of year is, “Where are your annuals?” Seconded by, “When can I plant my vegetables?” The answer, not surprisingly, is: It depends. Gardeners talk about the last average frost date, but what is that? And what does it have to do with petunias and tomatoes?
It is OK to start planting trees, shrubs, perennials and ground covers in early spring, as long as the soil conditions permit. The soil will take longer to dry out after snow and rain because it’s cooler in spring, and it can remain cooler here near the coast because the ocean takes a while to warm up, keeping us cooler than farther inland. But most trees, shrubs and perennials sold around here are what is known as “cold hardy,” meaning they can take the cold weather we have in winter. As long as the ones you see at the garden center aren’t too far ahead of their peers planted in the ground — meaning they aren’t covered by tender, new green leaves — they will be fine.
But many of the plants we are aching for this time of year just can’t go in the ground yet.
Annuals are plants that germinate, bloom, produce seeds and then die within a single season. This large group of plants grows in an equally wide range of climates. Annuals include many of the flowers and vegetables commonly grown in home gardens. Many plants that are actually perennials — tomatoes, lantana, and geraniums for example — are grown as annuals in the United States, for climate reasons.
How annuals respond to frost depends entirely on the specific plant species. They can be broken into three groups: tender, semi-hardy and hardy. Tender annuals are the most susceptible to frost damage, while hardy annuals can withstand frost and cold temperatures. Semi-hardy annuals are intermediate between the two. Which of these groups an annual belongs to determines where it can be grown and what time of year it should be planted.
The hardy annuals are the only ones you’ll see doing well this time of year. They are the pansies and violas, ranunculus, snapdragons and calendula, and cold-hardy vegetables, such as broccoli, cabbage and kale. Parsley, fennel, dill and cilantro do well now. These plants can take some cold, maybe even a freeze. They also generally don’t like the heat of our summers and do well planted in the fall.
Semi-hardy plants can’t take quite as much cold — maybe a very light frost. They are the petunias, sweet alyssum, bachelor’s buttons, sweetpeas and carnations, and greens including lettuce, spinach and chard.
Tender annuals can be severely damaged or even killed by mild frost, and do not grow during long periods of cold weather. These plants should be planted after all danger of frost has passed. You can use the last average frost date for your region as a guide to when you can plant tender annuals. The average last frost date here is mid- to late April, but most experienced gardeners will tell you to wait until Mother’s Day, just in case.
Examples of annual plants that fall into this category include geraniums, marigolds and zinnias (a personal favorite, and great for pollinators). Vegetables such as beans, squashes and peppers are also tender annuals.
Some tropical plants also need warm soil, and not just warm air. Peppers and tomatoes particularly like warm feet. This is another reason to wait till Mother’s Day to plant, so after a week of nighttime temps in the mid 50s is a good time to start thinking about most summer vegetables, herbs (basil) and flowers.
We all need color this time of year! And to get out and get our hands dirty! But waiting just a few more weeks will help your tender plants so much. In this case, everything comes to she who waits.