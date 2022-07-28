Residents of the Whartons Bluff residential community in Millsboro who formed a Social Committee celebrated Delaware Day on July 13, commemorating the state as the first to declare independence from the British.
The event included fried chicken and macaroni-and-cheese, peach pie, watermelon and orange crushes, upbeat music playing and prizes including ladybug paperweights, chimes, garden stones, keychains, a wall plaque and a mousepad.
“A bunch of people donated prizes. Everybody brought food and beverages to represent Delaware,” Chris Bonfiglio, co-chairwoman of the committee, said. The other co-chairwoman was Pam Tsimon. Other Social Committee members are Carol Svoboda, Lisa Pelletier, Nadine Timpanaro, Mary Caplette, Linda Mihok, Teena Sherwood and Judy Bauer.
“The Social Committee meets monthly to discuss new ideas — day trips, boat cruises, line dancing, trivia nights, movie nights, golf outings, holiday cookie exchange, Halloween pet parade, progressive wine and dine, end of summer luau. We gather suggestions from the community and try to make them happen,” said Linda Mihok, chairwoman of the Delaware Day event.
Mihok, who said she enjoys researching the history of Millsboro and Delaware, found a National Day Calendar and took the idea to celebrate Delaware Day to committee members, who now plan to observe it each year.
Social Committee members are natives of New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Maryland and Virginia, and wanted to celebrate their status as Delawareans.
“We all feel so fortunate to have landed in southern Delaware at this beautiful location on the Indian River. Whartons Bluff’s Social Committee’s purpose is to encourage a sense of community pride and belonging in our new neighborhood, as well as to develop new friendships and discover and share each other’s interests,” Mihok said.