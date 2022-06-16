Plans to bring back a beloved local traditions, after a two-year pandemic-induced hiatus, are well under way as volunteers get ready to welcome wounded military veterans and their families for Operation SEAs the Day’s Warrior Beach Week in September.
Dozens of post-9/11 veterans and their family members will be welcomed again to the Bethany Beach area for a week of relaxation, with a full slate of activities to partake in, or “if they want to sit on the beach, they can do that,” Operation SEAs the Day spokeswoman Annette Reeping said this week.
With the event begun in 2013 as a way to recognize the wounded veterans and their families with a week at the beach, Reeping said organizers soon realized that the chance to meet and bond with other families with similar situations was also an invaluable gift.
“We knew that many of our post-9/11 veterans coming back were isolated in the towns where they lived. Their families were different than the other families in town,” Reeping said. “The children were different than the other children in school, because they have an injured veteran” in their home. Whether those injuries are visible — such as a missing limb — or invisible, such as post-traumatic stress syndrome or a brain injury, there are stresses those families feel that only other similar families will understand, she said.
“We hope that the community support will comfort and help them as they continue their transition into civilian life,” Reeping said.
Since 2013, Operation SEAs the Day has hosted more than 1,000 people from all over the country, Reeping said. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there was no Warrior Beach Week in 2020 or 2021.
“We feel that, where we are now with the pandemic, we can now do an Operation SEAs the Day week,” Reeping said.
This year, families will arrive on Tuesday, Sept. 6. They will be hosted at homes throughout the area through Sunday, Sept. 11.
“We’ve found through the years that this is the first time these families are around other families like themselves,” Reeping said. “They bond, they get together, there’s a host of opportunities for them to participate in a beach week vacation,” such as boating, fishing, tennis, golf, paddleboarding — all the amenities that Bethany has during the summer,” she said.
A popular event with some veterans’ wives, Reeping said, is a spa day, where “we do take the ladies out and spoil them” at a spa. She stressed that families can participate in as many or as few activities as they want during the week.
“We only require that they come to the welcome reception and the going-away event at the end of the week. During the week, they can do whatever they want.”
One of the most visible events is the “parade” for the families, in which they are invited to ride on school buses decorated with Operation SEAs the Day banners, along Route 1 and Route 54 between Sea Colony near Bethany Beach and Bayside, west of Fenwick Island.
The parade route is always lined with community members waving flags and holding signs with messages of support and gratitude. The buses are escorted by emergency vehicles and law enforcement officers from around the area.
The trip ends at the Freeman Arts Pavilion, where the families are treated to a dinner and a show, specially arranged for them by the Freeman Arts Foundation. Members of the public are also able to purchase tickets to attend the show, Reeping said. This year, those events will be held on Friday, Sept. 9, with the parade departing from Sea Colony around 4:30 p.m.
The parade is special for the veterans, Reeping said, because “it’s the first time they’ve been officially welcomed back” after their service overseas.
Reeping said as word has gotten around about the return of the Operation SEAs the Day events, “There’s already an excitement around town.”
Each family member will be given special I.D. “dog-tags” to identify themselves as they’re visiting, so that “as the people in the community see them, they can thank them for their service verbally,” she said.
The exact number of veterans coming this year isn’t known yet, Reeping said, adding that “everything is falling into place” after the two-year-hiatus.
“Everyone seems to be really happy” to hear that the veterans will be back again this year. “It’s almost like a feeling of getting back to normal,” she said.
“We’ve called the people who have been volunteers in the past, and everyone has signed up for it,” she said. Homes that have been donated for the families’ use in the past are “also in place,” Reeping said. “The program will run pretty much as it has in the past,” she said.
In addition to new families, there will also be some returning “alumni” again this year. The returnees serve an important role as mentors for the new families, Reeping said.
Representatives of the effort will soon begin visiting businesses in Bethany Beach and the surrounding area to see if they would like flags and signs to display as a welcome for the visiting families, she said.
“This town has captured the hearts of the veterans’ families,” she said. “There’s been real healing that goes on, not only because of the generosity of people but because they’re around people like themselves, and they maintain those relationships when they leave here.”
Those bonds have been even more important during the pandemic, Reeping said, because the families have felt the isolation of the past two years more than most.
She said she has received emails from family members that speak to the healing and the indescribable bond that occurs between the families. One woman wrote of the wounded veteran in her family: “I truly believe this past week was the beginning of an emotional healing process. He has spent a long time healing, physically. The emotional healing will be much longer, but I believe OSTD helped him to understand that there are good people in the world who care about him and others.”
Another past attendee wrote: “The whole experience was amazing; however, the parade has left an imprint on my heart forever. Seeing so many loving and caring people has made me realize there are people, needless to say towns, that care for their veterans, and not only those who are still serving.”
In advance of Warrior Beach Week, the public can purchase commemorative T-shirts and hats in the Sea Colony store on Route 1 in the Sea Colony Market Place, 33548 Market Place, Bethany Beach.
For more information on Warrior Beach Week, such as how to volunteer, Operation SEAs the Day merchandise, go to the Operation SEAs the Day website at www.operationseastheday.org.